Ruckus Wireless introduces stadium-wide Wi-Fi network at Brighton and Hove Albion

Ruckus Wireless has announced a partnership with The Cloud to provide a Wi-Fi network to cover the American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club.

Ruckus says the smart Wi-Fi network will provide free high-performance connectivity to fans at the stadium, which has a capacity of 35,000.

Previously, Wi-Fi was limited to corporate boxes, but now thanks to around a hundred Ruckus ZoneFlex access points (managed by The Cloud) both indoors and out, fans in the stands, bars and various concourses will be able to get online (and place bets using the club’s new mobile app).

That app, incidentally, also provides extra goodies like exclusive player interviews and chats with the manager, along with player profiles, and a live match score centre for those who can’t attend the big game.

Paul Barber, CEO at Brighton and Hove Albion FC, commented: “Our fans want to get online – everything from catching up on scores to uploading videos from the stands. The ability to get online has become a big part of match day.

“For us, mobile is a great way of bringing the fans closer to the action and there’s an opportunity to expand on that in the future with competitions, games or other interactive tools. Having fast, free Internet across the ground is key to engaging with fans.”