Skype Translator tech will soon be introduced to desktop Skype for Windows

There's some good news for Skype users who chat with folks who speak a different language, as Microsoft has announced that the Skype Translator Preview will soon be built directly into the Skype desktop app for Windows.

This comes following a recent move by Redmond, whereby the company made the preview version of Skype Translator available to all and sundry (meaning you no longer had to sign up to test it). Since then, the software giant says it has seen the app’s user base treble.

Microsoft announced that Skype Translator will be coming to Skype on Windows with the roll-out starting at the end of the summer (so we’re probably looking at two months’ time).

In a blog post, Microsoft stated: “We are thrilled with the positive response from around the world, and especially thankful to ALL of the early adopters who downloaded the application, and use it every day! Remember: Skype Translator uses machine learning, so the more people use the technology, the better the experience for everyone!”

Right now, Skype Translator preview supports four spoken languages: English, Italian, Spanish and Mandarin – though 50 languages are catered for when it comes to written instant messaging. More languages are promised soon enough, naturally…