Antivirus usage for Macs lagging behind Windows devices

OPSWAT, a software company that provides solutions to secure and manage IT infrastructure, has just released its latest market share report, which includes market share for peer-to-peer file sharing products as well as detailed comparisons between Mac and Windows devices. The research specifically looked at the use of file sharing, antivirus software and RTP (Real Time Protection) between both Windows and Mac users.

For the first time, this report includes Mac device data, which allows for a comparison of the security practices between Windows and Mac users. In the antivirus usage section, 75.5 per cent of Windows users were found to have at least one antivirus product installed compared to only 50 per cent of Mac users, revealing that many Mac devices are left without adequate protection. Windows users also outperformed Mac users with their use of RTP, an important part of protecting a device from malware and PUAs (Potentially Unwanted Applications), with 61 per cent verses 32.5 per cent.

In the report, Mac and Windows devices are also compared on their use of peer-to-peer file sharing. 25.7 per cent of Mac devices have a peer-to-peer file sharing product installed, compared to 31.1 per cent of Windows devices. Adam Winn, Senior Product Manager for OPSWAT Gears stated, “The prevalence of P2P file sharing software in combination with the relatively low utilization of real time protection is not a good indicator of the overall security status of Windows and Mac computers in BYOD and small business environments. Peer-to-peer file sharing software by itself is generally harmless and can be used very effectively for rapidly and legally downloading files. Unfortunately the P2P installers are usually bundled with adware, and sometimes even malware. Even if users get through installation unscathed, there are many torrents repackaged with malware, especially Trojans, bitcoin miners and ransomware.”

