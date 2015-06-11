Bundestag still under cyberattack, could cost millions

The cyberattack against the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, which was reported on earlier this month is still active, and could cost the German government several millions of euros to remediate.

Parliamentary and security sources in Berlin said that the reports were "plausible", Reuters reported on Thursday.

Replacing more than 20,000 new computers could cost several million euros and take months, the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung and German television network ARD reported, and it seems as that could be the only way to fix the issue, as the hackers are still getting data from the Bundestag network.

"The trojans are still active," the Spiegel online edition quoted a parliamentary source as saying, referring to "trojan" attacks where users are tricked into installing software that can steal data from their computers.

Back in May, the parliamentary spokeswoman said that unknown hackers had tried to get inside the data network.

Officials within the German government are still refusing to publicly point the finger, but the media report how all indications point to a state-sponsored attack by the Russians.

Der Spiegel recently said techies had managed to read parts of the source code and now suspect that the Kremlin is behind the infiltration. The malware apparently closely resembles that used in a 2014 attack on a German data network.

State-sponsored cyberattacks are nothing new today, and Russia, China, Iran, Russia, Israel, the United States and many other states increase their investments and add additional staff to keep their networks secure.

In January, German government websites, including Chancellor Angela Merkel's page, were hacked in an attack claimed by a group demanding Berlin end support for the Ukrainian government, shortly before their leaders were to meet.