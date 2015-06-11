Daily deal: Save £50 on a ZyXEL GS1900-24HP 24 port smart switch

It's a great day for all you football fans out there, as the Copa America kicks off in Chile today with a host of international stars on show. With the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero all in action, it will definitely be worth a watch.

But before that we've got another daily deal for you, which today features a ZyXEL GS1900 24 port gigabit L2 PoE smart switch, yours for just £166.65 excluding VAT, a saving of £47.51.

The ZyXEL GS1900 series smart managed switch with Gigabit speed and essential managing functions brings your business network more flexibility and connectivity.

Providing GbE to desktop switches with power-saving functions fanless design and full IPv6 support, ZyXEL has ensured that your network will be ready for future expansions.

The GS1900-24HP features IEEE 802.3at PoE Plus provide 8 PoE ports with up to 30 W powers per port to flexibly extend network deployment, especially for high-power devices such as Wi-Fi APs IP cams and IP phones.

