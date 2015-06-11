Google’s new company wants to redesign city living

Google is continuing its mission of infiltrating every single aspect of our lives by creating a new company to fill certain gaps it has in its business plan.

On Wednesday the company announced the creation of Sidewalk Labs, a new and independent company which will focus on improving city living.

It will do that by developing new technologies to deal with urban issues like cost of living, transportation, and energy usage. The new company, based in New York, will be headed by headed by Dan Doctoroff, formerly New York Deputy Mayor of Economic Development and Bloomberg CEO.

Google issued a press release announcing the company, but failed to go into specifics on how exactly it plans to achieve its goal. It did, however, say it will build, buy, and invest in technologies.

“While there are apps to tell people about traffic conditions, or the prices of available apartments, the biggest challenges that cities face -- such as making transportation more efficient and lowering the cost of living, reducing energy usage and helping government operate more efficiently have, so far, been more difficult to address,” it says in the release.

Announcing the new company, Dan said: “We are at the beginning of a historic transformation in cities. At a time when the concerns about urban equity, costs, health and the environment are intensifying, unprecedented technological change is going to enable cities to be more efficient, responsive, flexible and resilient. We hope that Sidewalk will play a major role in developing technology products, platforms and advanced infrastructure that can be implemented at scale in cities around the world.”