Jawbone sues Fitbit over patent infringement

One lawsuit against Fitbit obviously wasn’t enough for Jawbone, as it recently launched another one.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Jawbone is this time suing Fitbit for patent infringement.

A complaint filed by Jawbone in US District Court in San Francisco seeks a sales injunction against Fitbit's fitness trackers and claims that the company has violated a patent covering "a wellness application using data from a data-capable band."

Jawbone also said it wants to pull the International Trade Commission into the dispute, which could potentially stop Fitbit shipments to the US and leave them held at the border, The Verge writes in a report.

Last week, Jawbone sued Fitbit and five of its own former employees who joined Fitbit, saying they stole confidential secrets and gave them to the competition.

Jawbone claims FitBit has been trying to destroy the company from the inside, by turning employees to FitBit and stealing intellectual property

Fitbit has denied all allegations, issuing a statement saying it has no need to copy anyone for anything.

"Fitbit has no need to take information from Jawbone or any other company," the company said in a statement. "We are unaware of any confidential or proprietary information of Jawbone in our possession and we intend to vigorously defend against these allegations." Fitbit most recently released the Charge, Charge HR, and Surge fitness wearables. Jawbone has also rolled out the Up 2 and Up 3 over the last few months.

The company is planning an initial public offering later this year.

UPDATE: Fitbit has recently issued another statement saying: “As the pioneer and leader in the connected health and fitness market, Fitbit has independently developed and delivered innovative product offerings to empower its customers to lead healthier, more active lives.

"Since its inception, Fitbit has more than 200 issued patents and patent applications in this area. Fitbit plans to vigorously defend itself against these allegations."