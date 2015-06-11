Nest event will feature home camera, new app for Android

Nest’s event next week might feature a new wireless camera for monitoring and video calls, named the Nest Cam.

Utilising the newly acquired Dropcam—which Google acquired for £360 million last year—Nest has built a camera with a similar design and 1080p recording. It looks like the Dropcam brand will be phased out, as Nest intends to put its own label on every smart home device built at Google.

1080p recording is a step up from 720p on the previous Dropcam models. Nest might look to integrate the camera with ‘Works with Nest’, its smart home platform. This means it can function alongside other smart home devices, which is important with Project Brillo and Weave coming later this year—Google’s two platforms for the Internet of Things.

The camera will be wirelessly controlled by Bluetooth and can be set up with a QR code, according to the Federal Communications Commission filing by Nest for a wireless camera. We expect it will be optimised for Google Hangouts calls.

Nest plans to launch a new software update for its mobile app alongside the launch of Nest Cam, offering a UI overhaul and drop down menus. The new ownership deal seems to have given Nest a good amount of software expertise on Android, meaning the app should run into less problems.

No word on the pricing or regional availability of the Nest Cam. We expect it to launch in the US a few months after the event next week, perhaps coming to the UK a few months after.