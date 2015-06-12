Confusion everywhere as Bundestag tries to eradicate malware

Ah, the story about malware in the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, is turning into quite a Brazilian soap opera.

Or should I say Russian soap opera, considering that it's the Russians who are being blamed for the mess.

In case you missed our earlier reports, the German Bundestag has been infected with malware that's extracting data from the network, and the situation seems to be so bad, even replacing the entire network is being mentioned. Keep in mind, the network has some 20,000 computers, worth millions of euros.

Code analysis points towards Russia as the most likely suspect, based on similarities to previous attacks, but this remains wide open to doubt.

The Federal Office of Information Technology Security (BSI) has decided on the extreme "nuke it form orbit" option as the only way to eradicate the infestation, The Register quotes local media saying, including thelocal.de and Der Spiegel.

Deutsche Welle reports that Germany's parliamentary speaker Norbert Lammert dismissed reports that all 20,000 computers in the Bundestag would need to be replaced, although he did concede that some servers and workstations on the network would need to be wiped and reinstalled.

The Register says the entire situation is confusing, and network access is continuing a slow return to normality. There's no official word, even internally, about the progress of the clean-up operation.

Pro-Russian hackers in Eastern Ukraine (the self-styled Cyber Berkut) claimed responsibility for a cyber-attack that paralysed the Bundestag and German Chancellery websites for several hours back in January.