Galaxy S6 Edge Plus will have a 5.7-inch screen

Samsung may have created two great phones in the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge, but it’s preparing more models, with the S6 Active and the fabled S6 Edge Plus.

The Active model is already a known device, as it’s a successor to older models made to survive the elements. However, the S6 Edge Plus is more of a mystery, beginning from the name, which is not confirmed, to basically everything else.

The only thing we did know is that Samsung was getting ready to make another phablet device to replace the Note, and that it would, most likely, have an edge display.

Now the diligent people over at Sammobile managed to dig up extra information about the device.

First, the display. The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus will have a 5.7-inch display, Sammobile writes, with curves on both sides like the Galaxy S6 edge.

Rumours had pointed at a 5.5-inch display, but it looks like Samsung thinks 5.7-inch is a better size (or the company is just more comfortable with the size because of its last two Galaxy Note smartphones.)

The second information is in regards to the operating system. It seems as the S6 Edge Plus will come with Android 5.1.1 preloaded out of the box. Anything below 5.1.1 would be totally unacceptable at this point anyway.

The exact release date of the device is yet unknown, however we do know it should arrive sometime in the third quarter of this year.

Price is also a mystery, but we can be sure it won’t be cheap.