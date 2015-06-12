Here's what Microsoft's Moonraker smartwatch looked like

So Microsoft was working on a smartwatch long before it acquired Nokia and its business.

It even had a full concept done, and images of that concept recently surfaced on the web.

A Tumblr account, owned by Microsoft design employee Pei-Chi Hsie, posted a number of images of something called Microsoft Moonraker, a slick-looking smartwatch which seems to be running a version of Windows.

However, this device has never seen the light of day, and never will, as the product was killed off after Microsoft took over Nokia’s devices and services division.

The Verge says the device came close to launching.

Sources familiar with Nokia's plans tell The Verge that the Finnish company was developing a "Moonraker" smartwatch that leveraged many of the aesthetics of the modern Windows Phone design. Working prototype devices were shown to potential customers at Mobile World Congress last year, and the smartwatch came closing to launching. Nokia was planning to reveal its smartwatch alongside the Lumia 930, and Microsoft canceled it around the time the company acquired Nokia's phone business.

The device was set to be announced together with the Lumia 930, offering support for text reading when a person would lift his hand up, as well as a screen shut-down feature when the hand was lowered.

Nokia's Moonraker smartwatch never made it to market primarily because Microsoft was anticipating its wearable Band, a device which offered more functionality.

Microsoft is now working on the second generation of its Band. While the software platform on the upcoming Microsoft Band 2 will remain largely the same, the look and feel of the device will improve.