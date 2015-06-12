Oculus Rift consumer headset officially announced

Virtual reality startup Oculus officially announced the consumer version for its long awaited headset, the Oculus Rift.

Under development for two years, the Oculus Rift has received a wave of support from developers both small and large. Oculus announced Microsoft would be supporting the virtual reality platform with Xbox Games streamed directly to the headset.

The headset features a whole new design, much lighter than the previous version and with an integrated headset. Oculus was light on internal details—we still don’t know if the display will feature 2K or 4K panels.

Alongside the ability to play Xbox One games, the Oculus Rift will also come with an Xbox One controller. Another form of controller comes from the Oculus Touch, a set of hand controllers capable of providing haptic feedback and offer a wide range of sensors to understand hand movement and gestures.

Oculus Touch will not be available with the standard version of the Rift, but in a separate bundle. Since it is not coming with the Oculus Rift, we expect Touch will launch later in 2016, while the Rift will launch in early 2016.

No word on how much the Oculus Rift will cost, although Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe claimed users would be able to play games for less than $1,500 (£1,000). That includes the price of a PC capable of running Oculus games, meaning the Rift itself might cost less than £400.

Facebook acquired Oculus in 2014 for £1.29 billion, but there was little Facebook presence at the Oculus event. It looks like for now, Facebook is maintaining a hands off approach when it comes to Oculus, although it might have brokered the deal with Microsoft.