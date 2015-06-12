Sony Xperia Z3+ is now on pre-order, on sale in two weeks

Those of you who have been waiting for the Sony Xperia Z3+ (the name for the Xperia Z4 outside of Japan) will doubtless want to know that the phone is now on pre-order with Carphone Warehouse.

You can bag the handset in black, white or ice green colours, the latter of which is an exclusive to Carphone Warehouse, with delivery expected on June 26 (two weeks today).

If you want the Xperia Z3+ for free, then the cheapest contract is £40 per month with Vodafone. That gives you unlimited minutes and texts, and 2GB of 4G data.

Those who want a cheaper monthly tariff can fork out £30 upfront, and pay £32 per month with Vodafone, although the allowance isn’t as generous at 500 minutes, unlimited texts, and 500MB of data.

Alternatively, you can go with EE at £32 per month with a slightly heftier £60 upfront fee, and you’ll get a more copious 1000 minutes and 1GB of data.

The cheapest tariff in terms of monthly payment is a £25 per month affair with Vodafone, which gives you 1000 minutes and 1GB of data, although you’ll need to pay £160 upfront.

Carphone Warehouse also has an offer for those who pre-order the phone, with a free hi-res audio bundle consisting of a pair of headphones, a three month subscription to streaming service Tidal, and free downloads of six high-res albums.