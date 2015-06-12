These are the first Oculus games

Oculus decided to present its virtual reality headset during a press conference held yesterday, a couple of days before the biggest gaming event of the year, the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Headset aside, the company also showcased the first games that were built for the virtual reality platform, which will be playable when the device finally launches.

The games were presented in a somewhat short introduction video which doesn’t really show much, but hey, at least things are moving forward.

Some of these games were familiar from before, others are completely new, The Verge writes in a report. Among those games are the sci-fi flight sim Eve Valkyrie, atmospheric RPG Chronos, and Edge of Nowhere, an arctic survival game from Insomniac Games, the studio behind Ratchet & Clank and Resistance.

Harmonix, the studio behind the Rock Band series, is also developing an Oculus Rift game, however no specifics were announced.

During the conference, Oculus also announced that it will be investing $10 million (£6.5m) in indie games in order to bring more VR experiences to the Rift. It also revealed it’s partnering up with Microsoft to let you stream Xbox One games to the headset.

Those games will be playable with the bundled Xbox One controller.

More information about games for the Oculus VR is expected during this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), taking place in the Los Angeles Convention Center, June 16-18.

The description for the video trailer posted to YouTube says these games will be playable at the expo.