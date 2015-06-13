Cyanogen Inc partners with Playphone to take on Google Play Store

If you are an Android user, there is a good chance you have downloaded apps and games from the Google Play Store. For many users, the search giant's store is probably their only known way to install apps on their devices. In reality, however, there are many alternative app stores, with one of the most popular coming from Amazon.

On Thursday, an app store called Playphone - focusing on distributing games - announces a partnership with Cyanogen. Yes, the CyanogenMod maker will be distributing Playphone with its Cyanogen OS in select markets. This alternative app store is home to popular developers such as SNK Playmore and Square Enix. Will this anger Google?

"Playphone develops and operates social game stores worldwide, providing mobile gamers with a leading-edge social gaming experience. The Playphone Game Store is a single, engaging app where gamers discover, download, play and share thousands of popular games with friends, with advanced social features deeply integrated throughout the gaming experience. Gamers easily connect with friends to recommend games, challenge or invite to play, brag leaderboard ranks, and more", says Playphone.

Vikram Natarajan, SVP of Global Partnerships and Distribution of Cyanogen Inc. explains, "our partnership with Playphone provides a great channel for mobile game discovery and engagement in some of the fastest growing markets. Our joint focus on emerging markets will bring highly engaging social gaming experiences to players in these regions".

If you are a developer with a game already on the Google Play Store, Playphone explains that you can easily upload the APK to its developer portal to get started on its store too. This may be a good way for game developers to reach growing markets where Google's play store may not be available or prevalent.

Do you think this partnership could further harm the already-tense relationship between Cyanogen Inc, and Google? Please tell me in the comments.