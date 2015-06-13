Has your Lumia suffered random reboots? Microsoft has the solution

If you have experienced random reboots with your Lumia Windows Phone 8.1 smartphone, you should know that Microsoft is now rolling out a software update specifically to fix this annoying problem.

The software update, so far, seems to target only Lumia 730, Lumia 830, Lumia 930 and Lumia 1520 smartphones. Even though Windows Phone 8.1 Update 2 has long been available, the software update for the aforementioned handsets does not include the latest official version of the tiled smartphone operating system.

Microsoft has acknowledged the problem and revealed the existence of the software update in a dedicated Stop my phone from restarting guide in the how-to section of the Windows Phone site.

"We identified a problem in some versions of Windows Phone 8.1 that could cause a phone to restart periodically. We've already made a fix that has resolved this problem for the majority of Windows Phones", says Microsoft.

But there seem to be Windows Phones which are not connected to the Internet, which complicates things. Luckily, Microsoft has come up with an alternative solution for this group of affected users.

You can read the official guide on fixing the random reboots issue by hitting the link in the third paragraph, but here is the gist of it. You have to install the Stop Restart App on your Windows Phone 8.1 (while connected to Wi-Fi) device to see if your smartphone is affected.

If the app says your Windows Phone 8.1 device is affected, you have to connect it via USB to an Internet-connected PC, run the Microsoft Fix it Solution - Stop Phone Restart tool and allow it to apply the patch. That is basically it.

The software update will bump the version of Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1 that is installed on your device, and likely the firmware revision too.