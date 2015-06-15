Facebook will start measuring how long you look at a post

Facebook is developing a system to tune in on what you're most interested in, even if you don't use the like button to indicate content you approve of.

The social network will soon begin to measure the time you look at a post, comments or photos, the Verge reports – and it will use these stats to pick up further on your interests.

Obviously, if you spend a fair bit of time reading one particular post and all the comments, it's fair to say that's a topic that interests you in some way.

Facebook will crunch all the data it pulls in, building up a profile in order to decide which posts should be pushed towards the top of users' news feeds – this will, of course, be employed alongside the usual metrics such as how much a post is liked or shared.

In a news release, Facebook software engineers Ansha Yu and Sami Tas noted that this was a feature users have asked for, because sometimes there will be posts about, for example, current affairs and serious matters which you might not want to like, but you may still be interested in.

The pair commented: “We’ve started rolling this out and will continue over the coming weeks. We do not expect Pages to see significant changes in distribution as a result of this update.”

