Fallout 4 launch date revealed – and it’s soon

Bethesda has revealed that Fallout 4, the highly anticipated game which was announced earlier this month, will soon hit the shelves – in fact, it’ll be out in November.

Specifically, the release date is November 10, so we have less than five months to wait for the next post-apocalyptic masterpiece.

The game is being released for the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 (though it won’t come to previous gen consoles), and Bethesda also announced a premium collector’s edition of the game.

The Fallout 4 Pip-Boy Edition will include a number of extras including a Pip-Boy Replica, an actual wearable device (complete with stand and case) for the truly authentic gaming experience when using the companion mobile app to manage your inventory.

You’ll also get a book, the Pip-Boy Pocket Guide, a manual full of various tips for the device, a perk poster to track your perks, and the whole package will come in a metal case.

How much will the collector’s edition set you back? In the UK, you’ll be paying £99.99, and over in the States it will retail for $119.99.

Stock of the special edition is apparently pretty limited, doubtless due to the wearable, so fans are being told to pre-order early if they want to make sure to snag this version.