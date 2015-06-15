Interop London 2015: What it’s all about and what to expect

Are you an IT or technology professional looking to source solutions, products or thought leadership around new and emerging tech, operational efficiency or project and people management?

If the answer is yes, then Interop 2015 is where you need to be. The event, making it’s London debut, kicks off at the ExCel in London tomorrow and runs until 18 June.

Throughout the three days, a plethora of top-quality speakers and exhibitors will be at your disposal, with representatives from the likes of Cisco, Dell, Barclays, HP and Amazon all set to attend.

There are also plenty of keynote speeches to keep you busy. Below are some of the highlights for each day:

Tuesday

Quentyn Taylor, Director of Information Security at Canon Europe, will cover the hot topic of ‘Herding Data Breaches’ at 2pm.

Wednesday

Andy Caddy, Group CIO at Virgin Active, will be discussing the ‘Chiefly Irrelevant Officer – How CIOs Risk Extinction if They Can’t Evolve in a Changing Digital Landscape’ at 11.30am.

Brigadier Alan Hill, Head of Operate and Defend for Information Systems & Services (ISS) at the Ministry of Defence will be deliver a keynote on ‘Organisation and Cyber Security in the Military Domain’ at 2pm.

Thursday

Simon Thorup, Enterprise Architect of Sales, Marketing and Innovation at Carlsberg will be discussing ‘The role of Enterprise Mobility in the Digital Transformation’ at 2pm.

But that’s not all. The show will also feature its ‘Future of Tech Programme,' which aims to “give a platform to cutting-edge businesses sharing what's new on the market,” an IncuBus hackathon which will be running for the full three days of Interop and a Big Data Masterclass to provide insights into one of the hottest topics in tech.

There's still time to register for Interop London 2015, so follow this link if you want to get out of the office for a couple of days and learn something new while you're at it.