Tendr: The ultimate combination of crowdfunding and Tinder

Someone, somewhere, was sitting on a bench in a park, swiping through Tinder and wondered "What if, instead of looking for a romance, people were looking for money the same way? Or even better – what if start-ups and other businesses were using Tinder to get funded?! “

That someone is named Lex Deak, Founder of Qventures the global super angel investment club. He created an app called Tendr, which works in the same fashion Tinder does, only instead of drawing information from people’s Facebook profiles, it pulls data from various crowdfunding platforms like Crowdcube, Seedrs and Angel List.

That way, people interested in participating in a crowdfunding campaign can swipe left through various projects until they find the one they like, which they would swipe right.

Saving a project enables users to set alerts that will inform them when a campaign is due to end, or when a company is nearing its target. This makes it easier to come to a final decision before the round closes.

Following its launch, investors will no longer have to jump between different platforms online to research new deals, but can check one application daily to stay in the know across multiple sites.

An open API allows different equity crowdfunding sites to sync up with Tendr and harness insights generated through the application. While the app has been designed for investors, it can be used by anyone to stay informed on the crowdfunding scene.

The app is currently available in the United Kingdom, but plans on expanding to Europe and beyond later this year.