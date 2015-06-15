This is what a gold Apple Watch being crushed by magnets looks like

Taking part in a new kind of entrepreneurship, a guy named TechRax has become an internet sensation for destroying Apple devices.

Despite what you might think, TechRax is not an Apple hater. He simply gets a good trade for destroying such expensive devices. He posted how the $10,000 Gold Apple Watch can be destroyed by magnets just after midnight on Sunday, which had been viewed 99,339 views by 6:30 am, giving him approximately $340 worth just for the day.

The likes of Google Adsense paves the way for a new kind of entrepreneurship where an individual earns from Google's advertisements on a user's content, such as videos.

His video titled Don't Boil Your iPhone 6 in Coca Cola has garnered 14.5 million views, which equates to nearly $50,000 cash revenue.

Another destruction video called What Happens If You Shoot an iPhone 6 had an estimated $18,000 earnings.

TechRax had also tried doing Apple-related videos that does not include destroying, such as the unboxing of the Gold Apple Watch, which has so far received a little bit over 850,000 views, or around $2,900.

Now all that's left to do is enjoy this latest video of a gold Apple Watch being destroyed and wait to see if it pays off for TechRax.