Uber will fire Chinese drivers attending taxi protests

Uber is trying to “maintain social order” in China, by threatening to fire anyone participating in the taxi protests.

The taxi-hailing service has ordered its drivers to steer clear from the protests in the city of Hangzhou, located in Eastern China, The Wall Street Journal writes in a report.

Not only has Uber threatened to cancel its contracts with those who disobey its commands, the company has also reportedly said in messages to its drivers that it will use GPS coordinates to determine if drivers are attending the protests.

The protests have been sparked by the rise of illegal competition for taxi drivers. Uber's harsh stance, the company says, is designed to "maintain social order."

The news comes as Uber looks to capitalize on the enormous Chinese market, The Verge writes.

The taxi-hailing service is currently serving one million rides per day in China, and it seems as it might serve more rides in that country than the rest of the world someday.

It does face stiff competition from the likes of Didi Kuaidi, formed from a partnership between Chinese internet companies Alibaba and Tencent.

Uber has already invested over $1 billion into the market, and may soon raise $1.5 billion more just for China, according to the Financial Times. The company is active in 11 cities in China, and has plans to expand to over 50.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick recently revealed in an email for additional investment that Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Chengdu were the three main cities for taxi trips, overtaking New York.