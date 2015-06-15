Virgin Media makes Wi-Fi Buddy app available on iOS

There’s some good news for Virgin Media customers who have Apple devices, as the company has made its Wi-Fi Buddy app available on iOS (as spotted by ISPreview).

Previously, the app, which hunts out and hooks the user up to over 150,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots across the UK – including some 20,000 provided by The Cloud, many of which are dotted around various train stations and shopping centres across the country – was only available for Android.

The app, which motors away seamlessly in the background, will detect the presence of a supported Wi-Fi hotspot, and automatically connect the user without them having to do anything (there’s no messing with passwords or the like), so it’s a pretty convenient setup.

It will also show you all the nearby hotspots on a map view, and you can search for hotspots in a specific street or postcode area.

This Virgin Media effort also keeps track of how much data you’ve used via Wi-Fi hotspots, and the amount of 3G data you've chewed through, so you can see how much of your data allowance the app has saved.

Note that you’ll need iOS 8.1 or better to run Wi-Fi Buddy, and the app is optimised for iPhone 5, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.