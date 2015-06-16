Snapchat two-step authentication: How to set it up

Snapchat now has two-step authentication, upping the security game for the somewhat controversial picture-messaging app.

As it says on the Snapchat support pages, enabling the two-step authentication feature forces anyone logging on from a new device to also enter the SMS code sent to the account owner's phone.

To enable this feature, go to your Snapchat settings and select 'Login Verification.' Snapchat will send you a unique verification code via SMS to the verified phone number linked to your account. This verification code must be entered to verify your device.

Here are the steps:

Tap the ghost icon at the top of your camera screen

Tap the Settings gear in the top right hand corner of your Profile screen

Tap 'Login Verification' under the 'My Account' section

Tap the 'Continue' button

Enter the verification code sent to your mobile phone and tap 'Continue'

“Remember that standard messaging and data rates may apply,” Snapchat says.

The Login Verification is an optional feature meaning it has to be turned on. Once turned on, users can verify additional devices or request a Recovery Code.

Snapchat stresses out that it’s important to safeguard the code.

“If you lose your phone or change your mobile number, you won't be able to log in without your Recovery Code, so please make sure to write it down and keep it somewhere safe!”

Snapchat also offers the feature of forgetting devices, should you replace your phone.

Here’s how to force Snapchat to ‘forget’ your device:

Tap the ghost icon at the top of your Camera screen

Click the Settings gear on the Profile screen

Tap 'Login Verification' under the 'My Account' section

Select 'Forget Devices'

Select which verified device(s) you'd like Snapchat to forget and then tap 'Forget Devices'

Steve Watts, the co-founder of SecurEnvoy, commented: “Snapchat’s announcement of its adoption of two factor authentication (2FA) to specifically increase its security levels highlights the significance of 2FA in protecting important data."

“There is always a balancing act when it comes to authentication. Make it too easy for the user and the authentication may be compromised or circumvented; too hard and adoption rates for the new authentication technology will drop. This shows that there is now a middle ground that is secure enough for popular apps to remain secure and be easy enough to lead to widespread adoption."

“With 2FA Snapchat is strengthening its reputation when it comes to security. The social media giant is now taking the right measures to ensure users snap up this new form of authentication to prevent future data breaches. Sending a text message to a mobile phone checks off the steps that make 2FA so secure - something the user owns and something the user knows."

“Today, 2FA is all around us and prevalent on popular websites such as PayPal, Gmail and Ticketmaster. Snapchat is joining the growing number of companies who have recognised the best way to remain secure is through 2FA."

"Every business across the UK should be re-assessing its security measures regularly in order to remain one step ahead of threats and competitive and with 2FA this added layer of security is provided."