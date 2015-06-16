Tesla Model III offers an affordable electric vehicle

Some more information has been revealed regarding Tesla’s latest automotive offering.

Elon Musk confirmed that the Tesla Model III will be able to cover at least 250 miles on a single charge, marking an improvement on the previously stated figure of 200 miles.

The compact sedan also fares well against the companies more expensive vehicles. The Model S can travel for 253 miles on a single charge, while the Roadster achieves 245 miles, but both cars will cost significantly more than the Model III, which will cost just $35,000 (£22,380) when it launches next year.

Currently, Tesla’s other models cost in excess of £50,000, but the company has been able to offer a lower priced car due to improvements in battery technology and improved charging infrastructure. In particular, Elon Musk has been keen to stress that charging stations are needed not only in residential areas, but also near places of work and popular travel destinations.

The lower price is expected to be a huge selling point for Tesla, particularly as price has long been the main barrier to mass adoption of electric vehicles. The Model III will also be cheaper than competitors like the Chevrolet Bolt, which has a price tag of $38,000.

Before the Model III goes on sale, Tesla will able to determine the chances of an electric vehicle achieving mainstream success with the launch of its Model X automobile. The Model X will begin shipping in three to four months’ time and provides buyers with 230 miles on a single charge and costs $80,000.

Providing environmentally friendly vehicles is a huge aim for a number of different companies, including long-established automobile firms like BMW, Mercedes Benz and Nissan. However, there is some disagreement over which technology will prove successful in the long term. While some businesses are focusing their efforts on hydrogen fuel cell technology, Elon Musk and his company believe that the process of extracting energy from hydrogen is overly expensive.