Father's Day 2015: Ten top presents for Dad

Father's Day is fast approaching and time is running out to secure the perfect gift. Luckily, there’s a whole host of potential presents for the tech-obsessed fathers out there, ranging from the practical to the practically useless.

So whether it’s a novelty gadget you’re after or something he’s likely to use every day, we’ve rounded up the best gift ideas for Father's Day 2015.

Jawbone UP2 - £89.95

For more active dads, a fitness tracker is a great gift, letting him measure his progress and set achievable targets. The Jawbone UP series comes with a range of features, including calorie monitoring and sleep tracking, so there’s plenty to keep him entertained.

Although the UP3 is shipping soon, its predecessor the UP2 is still highly thought of and can be purchased for less than £90 on Amazon.

Jawbone UP2

£89.95

Belkin WeMo Smart Lightbulb - £22.62

If your dad is the sort of guy that loves to have everything synced up to his smartphone, then these WeMo Smart lightbulbs could be the perfect gift.

By connecting to your home’s Wi-Fi network, they can be controlled remotely from anywhere and can be dimmed and brightened as and when necessary. As LED bulbs, they also make a great energy saving option.

Belkin WeMo Smart Lightbulb

£22.62

Raspberry Pi 2 - £28.99

The budget computer that has taken the world by storm may be three years old now, but with the latest model, the Raspberry Pi 2, only available since February, now is a great time to make a purchase.

Whether he’s an expert coder or complete novice, the Raspberry Pi offers a wealth of possibilities and can be turned into a retro gaming console or smart home hub, amongst many other potential uses.

Raspberry Pi 2

£28.99

[full_width_ad]

Apple Watch – from £449.00

If your dad is an iPhone user, then why not get him the latest gadget that everyone’s talking about – the Apple Watch.

The device works as a fitness tracker, a mobile payment device, a remote for Apple TV and can be used to receive texts and phone calls, so there’s plenty of features to get to grips with. Plus, it comes in a huge variety of models, so there’s bound to be one that fits your dad’s tastes.

Apple Watch

From £449.00

HipKey proximity and movement alarm - £49.99

We all get a bit forgetful in our old age, and if your dad is always misplacing his keys or anything else then the hipKey proximity and movement alarm might be just what the doctor ordered.

Simply attach a sensor to whatever it is that you’re always misplacing and your iPhone will emit an alarm when you are a certain distance away.

HipKey proximity and movement alarm

£49.99

Braven Waterproof Speakers - £92.00

You might not be a fan of their music, but dads still enjoy blasting out a tune from time to time. Braven’s waterproof speakers are built for outdoor use, so if your father likes to spend his time gardening, fishing or surfing huge waves, then these speakers can withstand rainfall and splashing. They’re also wireless, so are a great present for the coming summer months.

Braven Waterproof Speakers

£92.00

PowerUp 3.0 Smartphone Controlled Paper-Aeroplane - £39.99

If your dad is still a child at heart, then why not get him a futuristic take on a pastime well-known to every child: the paper aeroplane.

The PowerUp 3.0 can be attached to any ordinary piece of paper and lets you control it simply by tilting your smartphone or tablet. And yes, it is crash resistant – a feature that is definitely required.

PowerUp 3.0 Smartphone Controlled Paper-Aeroplane

£39.99

Smartphone Projector 2.0 - £18.52

It may only be made of cardboard (except for the glass lens), but the Smartphone Projector 2.0 still makes a great gift for film-loving fathers by turning your smartphone display into a big-screen projector. The device works with both iOS and Android handsets and is lightweight for easy portability.

Smartphone Projector 2.0

£18.52

Pure Spa Hot Tub - £580.00

Everyone dreams of having a hot tub in their garden, but installing one can be extremely costly. Intex’s inflatable four-person hot tub is a little more cost effective, however, but still durable enough to be left outside for extended periods of time.

If you want to inject a bit of luxury into your dad’s life this Father's Day, then the Pure Spa Hot Tub makes the ideal gift.

Pure Spa Hot Tub

£580.00

Kindle Voyage - £169.00

For the avid readers out there, the Kindle Voyage is Amazon’s latest offering in its well-known e-reader range. It comes with an adaptive front light that automatically changes to provide the best light level and a redesigned look that sees it become the thinnest Kindle ever.

Kindle Voyage

£169.00