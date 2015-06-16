What are the biggest problems facing CIO's right now?

With technologies like cloud systems and big data increasingly in demand the role of the chief information officer (CIO) is evolving and throwing up new problems all the time.

Enterprise search company Lucidworks has produced an infographic looking at the changes most affecting CIOs and what can be done to embrace them.

Big data is the major challenge with 67 per cent of Fortune 1,000 companies already having initiatives in production and only four percent with no big data projects planned at all. 91 per cent of CIOs feel that the move to big data has made their role more important whilst 85 per cent say they've become more important to the business as a result.

Investment in big data is up too with 74 percent of companies expecting to spend more than $10 million (£6.4 million) by 2017. The growth of big data has also led to many more companies appointing chief data officers. Only 19 percent of Fortune 1,000 companies had a CDO in 2012, this is up to 43 per cent in 2014.

The top challenges for CIOs are identified as security, downtime and staffing. Skills shortages are affecting many of the key areas including big data, business intelligence and security.

More information including recommendations to help CIOs adapt to the challenges they face is in the full graphic below.

Image Credit: leedsn/Shutterstock