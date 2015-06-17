Apple Watch finally available in UK stores

More than six weeks after it went on sale, the Apple Watch is finally available for purchase in UK's Apple stores.

However, things are still not that simple, as all potential buyers must first reserve their device online, and some models are still out of stock, IBTimes writes in a report.

Sport models, which are most popular and the cheapest, are available across the country, while others can be bought in Apple's flagship shops, such as those in London and Manchester.

In order to reserve your device, you must pick the Watch you want to buy, choose a store to pick the device up and then choose a time to go and buy it.

You can also order the home delivery, but it's not recommended as it takes more than three weeks for the shipment to be delivered.

The most expensive models, such as the 38mm yellow gold model with red Modern Buckle strap, are still unavailable. As Apple said last week, the 42mm Watch in Space Black with the metal link bracelet is unavailable at all stores for now.

Apple will have enough Watches to sell them without reservation soon enough, and as 9to5Mac writes, it could coincide with the Watch’s expansion into seven more countries next week.

The Apple Watch is set to go on sale in Italy, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Taiwan next Friday, 26 June.

The device was launched on 24 April 2015, but stock problems owing to high levels of demand during the pre-order phase meant that Apple wasn't selling the smartwatch in-store.