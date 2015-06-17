BitTorrent has a cross-platform photo sharing app

If you're afraid of sending your photos to anyone over the internet, as all data is stored on some servers somewhere, you might like the new photo sharing app from BitTorrent.

The company best known for its torrent client and the BitTorrent Sync is offering an app called Shoot.

Shoot is available on Android, iOS and Windows Phone platforms, and it's essentially a photo sharing app which uses QR codes for authentication and avoids the cloud.

With this app you can share your photos with your friends regardless of whether they're using an iPhone, an Android device, or a Windows Phone device, but you need to be in close proximity to the recipient, as the app uses QR codes.

If you're the sender, you choose the files you want to transfer and then your phone will display a QR code; the receiver scans it with their camera and the files move on over. The app uses BitTorrent Sync technology, meaning nothing goes up into the cloud.

Cross-platform image sharing is no big deal, as there are tons of apps out there which do the same thing, including Facebook’s Messenger, Viber, WhatsApp, as well as the good old MMS.

If you want to give it a shot, the app launches today for $1.99 (£1.27). You can install the app for free to try it out — you can send three photos, after which you'll be prompted to pay to unlock the app.

QR codes have never really picked up and I’m quite interested to see how it works for BitTorrent.