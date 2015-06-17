Box announces integration with Microsoft Office Online

Box has announced that it has moved to further integrate Microsoft Office into its cloud storage service.

As well as integration with Office 365, Redmond’s subscription service, Office Online is also being brought on board.

This means that Box users will be able to open and edit Office Online files directly from Box, and any files which are worked on in Office Online will have changes automatically saved back to their versions in Box.

In other words, there’s no need to flick between the two applications when working on documents, making for a more convenient user experience all round.

This new integration will be usable by Box business customers with an Office 365 licence, and all Box personal users.

Kirk Koenigsbauer, corporate vice president for Office at Microsoft, commented: "Box and Microsoft are working together to help businesses and individuals be more productive, collaborative and successful. We're thrilled about this latest offering to give our joint customers more choice and simplicity for how they work together with documents and digital content."

Further moves are also in the pipeline, with Microsoft and Box to work on integrations with Office software not just online, but with native iOS, Android and Windows clients.

Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box, commented: “Over a billion people around the world use Office for creating content – this makes Microsoft a crucial partner for Box as we progress on our mission to transform the way people and businesses work.”