Jaguar Land Rover reveal Range Rover controlled by an iPhone app

James Bond from Tomorrow Never Dies was never this close, with a car maker developing an app which lets you take complete control of your car from your smartphone.

Truth be told, it's not a BMW, and the smartphone is not an Ericcsson like in the movie, but a Jaguar Land Rover and an iPhone will do just fine.

The JLR system lets drivers control the accelerator, steering and braking of its Range Rover from an iPhone app without actually being in the car.

The company presents the new technology as a way to get in and out of tough parking spaces, as such manoeuvres can be stressful for the driver.

The technology lets drivers simply tap at the smartphone app to drive the car at up to 4mph and from a distance of 10m.

The system will stop the car if it detects the driver has moved more than 10m away, or is stood too close. The system also allows the car to do a complete 180 turn without the driver’s assistance. Yet again, it’s pitched as a way to de-stress drivers having problems parking in tight spaces.

Dr Wolfgang Epple, director of research and technology at Jaguar Land Rover, said: "Getting a car out of a tricky parking manoeuvre can be a stressful experience for any driver. A remote control car, or a vehicle that can autonomously turn in the road, demonstrates how we could use these new technologies to reduce the tedious parts of driving and improve road safety.

The company has not yet said when this technology will be widely available.