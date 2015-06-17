Github seeks $2 billion valuation, as it expands to Europe

Social coding platform GitHub is planning its largest investor round to date, asking for $200 million (£127 million) on a $2 billion (£1.27 billion) valuation.

It comes on the eve of GitHub’s move into Europe, starting with London. The company plans to enter these new cities and offer enticing deals for programmers looking to store source code on the site, alongside running enterprise level servers.

GitHub’s Series A funding round happened in 2012, where it was valued at $750 million (£475 million). Users numbers have grown since 2012, with over eight million current programmers working together to create, help and finish projects.

It is a smart way for programmers to find exciting projects, alongside offering an open platform for developers and business owners to seek help. GitHub has also become a place where young programmers go to learn, similar to StackOverflow.

The growth in freelance programmers has also expanded GitHub’s potential user-base, as more programmers seek new projects outside of the normal job world.

GitHub seems to be self-reliant, but the investment might help towards expanding into Europe and Asia. The coding platform might be stuck when it comes to China however, with most of its services blocked in the country due to supplying Chinese citizens with ways to bypass the Great Firewall.