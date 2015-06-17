How Satisfied are you with your IT Department?

Enterprise IT specialist LANDESK has released the results of a poll into end users' experiences with their IT departments.

The study polled more than 2,500 employees at organisations of various sizes worldwide, when asked to rate satisfaction with their IT department on a letter scale, 80 per cent gave an A or B rating.

It also finds that 81 per cent of respondents attempt to solve their own IT issues before asking for help. This follows the trend of increased self-sufficiency and autonomy in end users and indicates that users are becoming more resourceful.

"The results of this survey validate exactly what we already believed at LANDESK - IT departments are doing increasingly better work and end users are more empowered to solve issues on their own," says Steve Daly, CEO of LANDESK. "This shift gives IT teams more time to focus on solving the more vexing IT issues they’re faced with each day".

Other findings are that IT departments are generally quick to respond to requests for help, with 88 per cent of respondents reporting that IT generally resolved their issues in less than 24 hours and 28 per cent seeing results within the first hour.

However, users now expect answers in real-time and are increasingly taking matters into their own hands. With proactive super users and responsive IT departments, it's perhaps no surprise that most IT issues don't significantly cut into productivity. In fact, 46 per cent of respondents reported losing less than an hour of work per month and 80 per cent reported losing less than three hours work per month.

When asked about subjects related to personally-owned devices in the workplace, the survey showed that most end users (75 per cent) use at least one personally-owned device for work purposes, but only 23 per cent of respondents reported their businesses have a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy.

"We are pleased with the results of this survey and what it means for IT departments around the world," says Daly. "For example, the findings from this study support our belief that with all the mobile devices employees are using to get their work done, organisations may need to implement or improve BYOD policies and mobile security practices within their companies".

The full report is available to download from the LANDESK website.

Image Credit: wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock