Microsoft demoed Halo 5 with HoloLens at the E3

Microsoft has built a special polygon at the E3, a sort of a training ground, in which players can get briefed for the upcoming Halo 5 game while wearing the HoloLens headset.

They've built something that resembles a spaceship's bridge, where five people get to enter while wearing the HoloLens, and can use it for different interactions.

That way, looking through a “window” on the ship, players will see the battlefield with ships and warriors, and the table in the middle has a full-3D holographic briefing on how to actually play the game.

However, we’re still far, far away from the game actually being played with HoloLens. Instead, after the briefing, players must take the HoloLens off and go sit in front of the Xbox One and grab the controller.

The demo is designed as a briefing ahead of an early look at Halo 5 gameplay. It shows goals, objectives, things players might encounter and those they might look out for when at the battlefield.

This is not the first time Microsoft has used HoloLens to demonstrate its games. The company started this year’s E3 by building a very special version of its game Minecraft, for the HoloLens headset.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center is the biggest gaming event of the year. Every year, the biggest names in the gaming industry come to the E3 to showcase what they're currently working on, as well as announce new and upcoming games and consoles.

Being the most covered gaming event in the world, E3 is a great place to showcase things like the HoloLens.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDw5QjDtFy8