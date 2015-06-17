Microsoft Lumia launches 'Five to Nine' newspaper to inspire commuters

Most newspapers are full of bad, and depressing news. Microsoft Lumia wants to change that, and is putting together its own print newspaper that it hopes will inspire commuters and help them to "achieve more".

The Five to Nine newspaper will focus on positive, uplifting content, and also show workers how they can use technology to work smarter and more efficiently. There will be five editions, published between 22 June and 26 June, all focusing on a different theme (culture, music, fashion, design, and sport) and featuring commissioned content alongside crowd sourced "good news" stories, life hacks and musings.

The Five to Nine will be available throughout the UK, and speaking at the launch of the newspaper, Jules Grudniewicz, Campaigns and Partnerships Manager for Microsoft Devices in UK & Ireland, says: "With time so often at a premium, Microsoft Lumia is committed to enabling people to get the most out of their days. Using the combined power of Microsoft devices, we will create a fresh new publication that will help commuters go to work with a smile on their faces, reinvigorated".

10,000 copies of The Five to Nine newspaper will be distributed at creative and commuter hubs in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh.

Each day’s editorial team (Protein: Culture, Boiler Room: Music, Schon!: Fashion, Grafik: Design, The Green Soccer Journal: Sport) will also host a free workshop where members of the public can learn a new skill or listen to an industry professional at The Five to Nine workspace at Protein Studios in East London.

If you want to contribute content to the newspaper you can. Just go to lumia.ms/submissions.