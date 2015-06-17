Snapchat CEO makes a video explaining how his service works [Video]

Are you confused as to what Snapchat is all about? Well, if that's the case then you'll probably find the above YouTube video rather handy.

Spotted by the Telegraph, it's actually made by Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snapchat, and is a basic explanatory guide to the messaging service.

In the video, Spiegel explains why parents might be confused by their offspring’s constant snapping of photos and messaging. Namely because with the parents' generation, photographs were seen as a way of capturing important moments to look back on.

However, with the advent of smartphone photography, the Snapchat generation is quite simply using pictures to talk, Spiegel observes.

He then moves on to talk about the evolution of social media, and how when social networks began it was all about the accumulation of photos to show who a user is, whereas now it’s about snapping quick pics to show how we feel in the moment. Again, he notes, this is all part of the transition of social media from desktop to mobile.

Spiegel then goes into more detail on Snapchat’s actual features, including the service’s more recent addition, Stories, which allows users to compile all their images into one group that tells the story of their day.

Check the clip out above…