SolarWinds strengthens government footprint in UK and US

Performance management software provider SolarWinds has announced that it has strengthened its government footprint in the UK with the expansion of a dedicated team to better serve public sector IT professionals.

Gartner research recently revealed that global spending by national, federal and local governments on technology is forecast to decline from $439 billion (£279 billion) to $431 billion (£274 billion) in 2015, growing to $475.5 billion (£302.6 billion) by 2019.

SolarWinds will aim to capitalise on this growth period by providing government organisations with solutions to a range of IT management challenges including:

Continuous and protective monitoring

Cybersecurity

Network operations

Compliance

Data centre consolidation

David Kimball, group vice president for the federal and national government at SolarWinds said: "From the U.K.’s National Health Service to the U.S. Department of Defense, SolarWinds’ sophisticated, award-winning IT management and monitoring solutions are uniquely positioned to meet the needs of all branches of government and military regardless of organisation size, where they are distributed, budget, and IT skill level.

"We believe that growing our presence in Europe will give us the opportunity to better serve the diverse needs of our users, develop critical relationships with national government IT pros and ensure we continue to address their evolving IT challenges."