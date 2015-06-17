Twitter autoplays videos now

Twitter has decided to follow the path of Facebook and allow for the automatic playing of videos, gifs and vines in your timeline.

Similar to what Facebook did earlier, the content will be played silently, and there is also the option of turning the feature off.

“Today, it’s become even easier to enjoy video on Twitter. Now native videos, Vines and GIFs will begin to play back automatically“, said Twitter in a blog post.

“So you can keep up with the action without missing a Tweet and get a better sense of what’s been shared instantly. “

If you see a video that you like, you can tap it, or flip the phone horizontally in order to start playing the audio. The video will also increase to full-screen.

Yet again, similar to what happened with Facebook, a lot of people vented their frustration on the micro-blogging network, arguing that auto-playing video content is a tragedy. Twitter reminds everyone that the option can be turned off.

”You can choose to revert to the previous click-to-play experience all the time or simply have videos autoplay only when you’re connected to wifi. If you’re somewhere with high data rates or you have low bandwidth on your device, we’ll opt you out of autoplay to avoid unexpected charges or slow performance; so you’ll continue to see videos as click-to-play.”

The changes are already rolling out for iOS and Twitter.com users. Android users will have to wait a tad bit more, Twitter said in the blog post.