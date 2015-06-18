Fallout Shelter surpasses Candy Crush Saga on iOS App Store

Bethesda Softworks first mobile game, Fallout Shelter, was announced at E3 2015 alongside the full gameplay trailer and release date for Fallout 4. When speaking about the game, Bethesda’s game director Todd Howard said it wasn’t meant to be a microtransaction mess, but it looks like people are spending a lot of money on it anyway.

The free mobile game involves building a vault and managing the people inside the vault, assigning them tasks. Fallout Shelter generates revenue through its Lunchbox microtransactions, gifting players four cards with at least one rare.

These cards can be anything from 50 water, 100 electricity (water, electricity and food are needed to keep the vault running) a new weapon or a new vault dweller with higher SPECIAL levels.

It seems like a lot of people are buying these lunchboxes, since Fallout Shelter has surpassed Candy Crush Saga on ‘Highest Grossing’. It is also ahead of Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram on the ‘Most Popular’ chart on the iOS App Store.

Candy Crush Saga made £1.2 million per day in Q1 2015, although that is a game available on Facebook, Android and a host of other platforms. Fallout Shelter is only available on iPhone and iPad for the time being, with a planned Android launch in the next few months.

Still, in order to surpass all of these massive apps, Fallout Shelter must be gaining a lot of new players. It speaks the success of the Fallout brand and Bethesda not wasting mobile talent on a microtransaction filled mess.