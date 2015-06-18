HoloLens has a small field of view, and that can be a problem

With Oculus Rift's virtual reality headset, and Microsoft's HoloLens augmented reality gadget, new doors are opening up for the gaming industry. And as the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) drew closer, everyone was holding their breath, waiting to see what the devices look like, how they feel and, most importantly, how they play.

We’ve seen a couple of Oculus demos before, showing totally freaked-out people as they ride the scariest virtual rollercoaster of their lives, or as they try to run away from an alien-like monster. But Microsoft has been mostly quiet when it comes to demoing the entertainment capabilities of HoloLens. We’ve seen jaw-opening images from the recent Build conference, where the company showed how you can actually drag your apps around the house with you.

But gaming was mostly in the shadows, until Minecraft. The E3 2015 demo looked amazing, but according to The Verge’s Adi Robertson, the game has fundamental flaws which have placed the entire idea of HoloLens gaming under a huge question mark. Saying Microsoft’s augmented reality “shot itself in the foot” at the E3, Robertson goes on explaining how HoloLens has huge issues, including field of view and the unreliable tapping gesture.

“The diorama ought to make Minecraft feel more natural, but playing with it starts to feel like a struggle,” he says.

He says the field of view will prove to be a huge problem for Microsoft, as it’s only the size of a big-screen TV, and that won’t work. “And right now, it’s showing off games whose worst enemy is their own platform.”