OpenDNS continue global expansion with new EMEA headquarters in the UK

OpenDNS, a leading provider of cloud-delivered network security, today announced that it has established its first Europe, The Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in London, accelerating its global expansion efforts. The US-based company will leverage its growing international presence to help companies in the region prevent their employees from reaching out to malicious sites and block incoming advanced threats that can infect their corporate networks — securing users and data anywhere, anytime, on any device. OpenDNS plans to use its increased footprint to provide expanded local support for its growing base of global customers.

OpenDNS also announced that Andre Stewart has joined the company as OpenDNS’s vice president of EMEA. Stewart brings over 22 years of experience in building and growing businesses, developing global sales strategies and leading successful international sales organizations. Prior to OpenDNS, he spent several years in the networking and security industries, including leadership positions at A10 Networks, Corero, and Fortinet where he successfully recruited strong sales teams and channel partners. He also served as Managing Partner at Agora M&A, where he specialized in cross-border mergers and acquisitions in the data-communications reseller channel space.

“Opening our EMEA headquarters in London is the start of an aggressive series of steps we’re taking to bring our world-class network security solutions to businesses based in Europe and beyond,” said David Ulevitch, founder and CEO of OpenDNS. “We’re very excited to have an experienced enterprise security and networking professional like Andre Stewart overseeing our EMEA business. His successful track record building high-performing international sales teams, combined with his security expertise will be an asset to OpenDNS as we grow our business in EMEA.”

OpenDNS provides the award-winning Umbrella cloud-delivered security service that blocks advanced attacks, as well as malware, botnets and phishing attempts regardless of port, protocol or application. The company also offers Investigate, a threat intelligence tool that provides the most complete view of Internet domains and IP addresses to uncover and predict attacks before they occur. In March 2015, OpenDNS acquired BGPmon, a provider of network and routing monitoring services, to expand its extensive security research capabilities and offer its customers broader protection against increasingly advanced cybersecurity threats. Collectively, these solutions address a market opportunity in EMEA that could exceed $7.7 billion by 2018, according to Gartner Research.

Today, OpenDNS operates ten EMEA data centers as part of the OpenDNS Global Network, which handles more than 70 billion daily Internet requests from more than 65 million daily active users.

To learn more about OpenDNS and its enterprise security solutions, visit www.opendns.com.

The post OpenDNS Accelerates Global Expansion with New EMEA Headquarters in the United Kingdom appeared first on IT SECURITY GURU.