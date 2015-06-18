Samsung shows off worlds thinnest 4TB portable hard drives

Storing data on a portable hard drive means you’ll have access to it wherever you happen to be, and can connect the device to any computer.

Of course you don’t want to be lugging around a heavy drive - the lighter the better - but neither do you want to be compromising on capacity.

Samsung HDD, a division of Seagate Technology, today announces two new 4TB external hard drives - the M3 Portable and the P3 Portable - which it says are the first 4TB USB-powered single drive solutions to come in 2.5in enclosures.

The two drives are 0.78 inches thin and weigh just s8.3 ounces. They offer USB 3.0 speeds and don’t require any external power.

"Previously only attainable in desktop or bulky multi-drive internal designs, we can now achieve a 4TB capacity in a compact drive thanks to the latest Samsung HDD technology," said Dave Klenske, director of product line management, Samsung HDD. "By going to a single drive solution, we can power the drive through just a USB connection while fitting it into a case that is only a 1/10 of an inch thicker than our 2TB drive. They are the perfect lightweight drives for notebook computer owners who need to access media collections too large to fit on traditional internal storage options".

Doug DeHaan, general manager, Samsung HDD division further explains, "The Spinpoint M10P 4TB hard drive enables this innovation with the highest aerial density, 800GB per disk in the world. With consumer demand for external storage capacity continuing to grow, the P3 and M3 4TB answer the increasing appetite for storage and are positioned to lead future capacity needs from the mobile market".

The 4TB M3 Portable and P3 Portable hard drives will be available in late June through authorized distributors. No word on pricing as of yet, but you can find out more at http://samsunghdd.seagate.com.

