Android powered Blackberry smartphone specs leaked

Rumours in the past week or so have suggested that BlackBerry may be producing an Android-powered device instead of the usual BlackBerry 10.

According to speculations, the device might have already been revealed to us by the smartphone-maker in the form of the slider device which was shown at MWC in March.

In a recent update, N4BB has claimed that it has received details on the device's specification and suggested that it will be released in November this year.

Code-named 'Venice,' the Android BlackBerry device will have a 5.4-inch QHD display, an 18-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front cam.

Venice will also run on a Snapdragon 808 CPU and feature 3GB of RAM, specs that are equivalent to a modern Android flagship phone.

The report underscored that the device seemed to have switched to a hexa-core Snapdragon 808 from an earlier-rumoured octa-core CPU.

Blackberry has had its ups and downs of late, having posted a profit for the second successive quarter earlier in the year despite UK usage dropping below one million in February.