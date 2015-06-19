IBM serves up improved analytics for Wimbledon 2015

Wimbledon, England's most famous tennis championships which begins on 29 June, has furthered its partnership with IBM for the provision of real-time live scoring, courtside updates and insights via a redesigned website.

The new website designed by digital agency IBM Interactive Experience has been upgraded to be responsive to any device and even specially tailored for mobile use.

IBM InfoSphere Stream and Watson Engagement Advisor analytical tools will also be used to give information on real-time match insights and statistics, including comparing player performances from previous years.

With IBM observing a 94 per cent rise in cyber security "events" targeting Wimbledon.com compared with the same period last year, it has also provided the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) with increased cyber security defences through "a unified view of all security events" which may occur during the tournament.

"Serving up uninterrupted access to real-time Wimbledon match records and trends allows us to showcase the benefits of delivering insights at speed," Mick Desmond, commercial and media director at the AELTC said.

"For Wimbledon, this capability will allow them to enrich the fan experience by providing a comprehensive and compelling digital platform featuring instant access to video, scores, articles, interviews and breaking tournament news."

