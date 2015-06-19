QR code leaves Heinz red faced

The famous food company Heinz has apologised after a QR code on a bottle of tomato ketchup directed people to a pornography website. The company said that the code was out of date and that it will take actions to stop it happening again.

The blunder was spotted by a German customer, who then reported the mishap to the company. "I happened to scan it during lunch and I was a bit surprised where I got redirected to," Daniel Korell, told the BBC. "I found it rather funny and thought it was worth [sharing] on Heinz's Facebook page."

The original intended code was meant to direct browsers to a website where they could then create their own label for a bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup Hot as a promotional stunt.

Daniel Korell who reported the issue in late May gave the message, "Your ketchup is probably not for minors." Heinz have since sent Mr Korell a free bottle as a thank you.

It is believed that since the promotion is no longer running, the registration of the URL had lapsed and the site was no longer live. The failure by Heinz to not renew the registration of the domain name was seized upon by the opportunistic porn site.

In their apology, Heinz has said that " Clearly this was never our intention and we are taking steps to avoid this reoccurring."

Many companies should take note of this foul up with the saucy QR code, as it is illustrative of the potential dangers of QR codes.

The problem with QR codes are that they can direct you to anywhere on the web, and because we are unable to read the code we do not know where we are being directed and so it is potentially dangerous.