35 per cent of UK jobs are at "high risk" of being taken over by robots

In the industry we're in, you'll be hard pressed to find someone who is anything but positive about the development of technology.

Thanks to technological advancements, we can carry whole computers in our pockets, travel to anywhere in the world without having to leave our living room through devices such as Oculus Rift and 3D print body parts to save lives.

But there is one area where people aren't quite so enthusiastic and that is in employment, where jobs in a variety of industries are under threat from automation.

According to Deloitte, 35 per cent of UK jobs are at “high risk” of being made redundant by technology and/or robotics in the next two decades and Big Think expert Andrew McAfee recently said that he thinks white-collar jobs are in danger as much as their blue-collar colleagues.

ebuyer.com has recently published an infographic on the subject, suggesting that only 40 per cent of jobs are considered low or no risk and that 10 million jobs could be lost by 2034.

The full infographic can be found below.