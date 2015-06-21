Essential Windows 10 shortcuts to individual Settings

For anyone who has been using the Windows 10 preview builds, there has been plenty of time to explore the operating system. It's now only a matter of weeks until the final version is released, and whether the gold build will be your first foray into Windows 10, or you're a seasoned tester, there are still plenty of new tricks to learn.

Whatever you use your computer for, you want to be able to get things done as a quickly as possible. In previous versions of Windows, the Control Panel was used to access all manner of options -- now things are split between the Control Panel and Settings. If there are some settings you change frequently, you can create your own shortcuts to jump to them in a couple of clicks; you can also assign keyboard shortcuts to make things even easier. Here's what you need to know...

These are shortcuts in the traditional Windows sense of the word - icons that you can place on the desktop, Start menu, or taskbar. To create one, use the list below to determine the code you need to access a particular setting and highlight it before copying to the clipboard (you can type it out manually if you prefer, of course!).

Right-click an empty section of the desktop and select New > Shortcut. In the empty text field, paste the code you have copied and click Next. Type a suitable name for the shortcut and click Finish. If you want to take things a step further you can assign a keyboard shortcut to speed things up. Right-click an icon you have created and select Properties. On the Web Document tab, press the keyboard shortcut you'd like to use - such as Ctrl + Alt + F - and then hit OK.

Create as many shortcuts as you like, and move them to wherever you find the most useful.

Accessibility Closed captioning ms-settings:easeofaccess-closedcaptioning High contrast ms-settings:easeofaccess-highcontrast Keyboard ms-settings:easeofaccess-keyboard Magnifier ms-settings:easeofaccess-magnifier Mouse ms-settings:easeofaccess-mouse Narrator ms-settings:easeofaccess-narrator Other options ms-settings:easeofaccess-otheroptions Battery and power Battery Saver ms-settings:batterysaver Battery Saver settings ms-settings:batterysaver-settings Battery use ms-settings:batterysaver-usagedetails Power and sleep ms-settings:powersleep Display and user interface Backgrounds ms-settings:personalisation-background Colors (display) ms-settings:colors Colors (personaliation) ms-settings:personalisation-colours Date and time ms-settings:dateandtime Display ms-settings:display Mouse and touchpad ms-settings:mousetouchpad Personalisation ms-settings:personalisation Region and language ms-settings:regionlanguage Screen rotation ms-settings:screenrotation Speech ms-settings:speech Start ms-settings:personalisation-start Themes ms-settings:themes Typing ms-settings:typing Network and radios Airplane mode ms-settings:network-airplanemode Bluetooth ms-settings:bluetooth Cellular ms-settings:network-cellular Data usage ms-settings:datausage Dialup ms-settings:network-dialup DirectAccess ms-settings:network-directaccess Ethernet ms-settings:network-ethernet Manage Wi-Fi ms-settings:network-wifisettings Mobile hotspot ms-settings:network-mobilehotspot Proxy ms-settings:network-proxy Wi-Fi ms-settings:network-wifi VPN ms-settings:network-vpn Other For developers ms-settings:developers Offline maps ms-settings:maps Optional features ms-settings:optionalfeatures Privacy Account info ms-settings:privacy-accountinfo Calendar ms-settings:privacy-calendar Camera ms-settings:privacy-webcam Contacts ms-settings:privacy-contacts Feedback ms-settings:privacy-feedback Location ms-settings:privacy-location Messaging ms-settings:privacy-messaging Microphone ms-settings:privacy-microphone Motion ms-settings:privacy-motion Other devices (privacy) ms-settings:privacy-customdevices Privacy ms-settings:privacy Radios ms-settings:privacy-radios Speech, inking, and typing ms-settings:privacy-speechtyping System and user Connected devices ms-settings:connecteddevices Family and other users ms-settings:otherusers Lockscreen ms-settings:lockscreen Notifications and actions ms-settings:notifications Proximity ms-settings:proximity Signin options ms-settings:signinoptions Storage Sense ms-settings:storagesense Tablet mode ms-settings://tabletmode/ Windows Update ms-settings:windowsupdate Work access ms-settings:workplace

Are there any shortcuts you find particularly useful?