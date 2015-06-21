Essential Windows 10 shortcuts to individual Settings

For anyone who has been using the Windows 10 preview builds, there has been plenty of time to explore the operating system. It's now only a matter of weeks until the final version is released, and whether the gold build will be your first foray into Windows 10, or you're a seasoned tester, there are still plenty of new tricks to learn.

Whatever you use your computer for, you want to be able to get things done as a quickly as possible. In previous versions of Windows, the Control Panel was used to access all manner of options -- now things are split between the Control Panel and Settings. If there are some settings you change frequently, you can create your own shortcuts to jump to them in a couple of clicks; you can also assign keyboard shortcuts to make things even easier. Here's what you need to know...

These are shortcuts in the traditional Windows sense of the word - icons that you can place on the desktop, Start menu, or taskbar. To create one, use the list below to determine the code you need to access a particular setting and highlight it before copying to the clipboard (you can type it out manually if you prefer, of course!).

Right-click an empty section of the desktop and select New > Shortcut. In the empty text field, paste the code you have copied and click Next. Type a suitable name for the shortcut and click Finish. If you want to take things a step further you can assign a keyboard shortcut to speed things up. Right-click an icon you have created and select Properties. On the Web Document tab, press the keyboard shortcut you'd like to use - such as Ctrl + Alt + F - and then hit OK.

Create as many shortcuts as you like, and move them to wherever you find the most useful.

Accessibility
Closed captioning ms-settings:easeofaccess-closedcaptioning
High contrast ms-settings:easeofaccess-highcontrast
Keyboard ms-settings:easeofaccess-keyboard
Magnifier ms-settings:easeofaccess-magnifier
Mouse ms-settings:easeofaccess-mouse
Narrator ms-settings:easeofaccess-narrator
Other options ms-settings:easeofaccess-otheroptions
Battery and power
Battery Saver ms-settings:batterysaver
Battery Saver settings ms-settings:batterysaver-settings
Battery use ms-settings:batterysaver-usagedetails
Power and sleep ms-settings:powersleep
Display and user interface
Backgrounds ms-settings:personalisation-background
Colors (display) ms-settings:colors
Colors (personaliation) ms-settings:personalisation-colours
Date and time ms-settings:dateandtime
Display ms-settings:display
Mouse and touchpad ms-settings:mousetouchpad
Personalisation ms-settings:personalisation
Region and language ms-settings:regionlanguage
Screen rotation ms-settings:screenrotation
Speech ms-settings:speech
Start ms-settings:personalisation-start
Themes ms-settings:themes
Typing ms-settings:typing
Network and radios
Airplane mode ms-settings:network-airplanemode
Bluetooth ms-settings:bluetooth
Cellular ms-settings:network-cellular
Data usage ms-settings:datausage
Dialup ms-settings:network-dialup
DirectAccess ms-settings:network-directaccess
Ethernet ms-settings:network-ethernet
Manage Wi-Fi ms-settings:network-wifisettings
Mobile hotspot ms-settings:network-mobilehotspot
Proxy ms-settings:network-proxy
Wi-Fi ms-settings:network-wifi
VPN ms-settings:network-vpn
Other
For developers ms-settings:developers
Offline maps ms-settings:maps
Optional features ms-settings:optionalfeatures
Privacy
Account info ms-settings:privacy-accountinfo
Calendar ms-settings:privacy-calendar
Camera ms-settings:privacy-webcam
Contacts ms-settings:privacy-contacts
Feedback ms-settings:privacy-feedback
Location ms-settings:privacy-location
Messaging ms-settings:privacy-messaging
Microphone ms-settings:privacy-microphone
Motion ms-settings:privacy-motion
Other devices (privacy) ms-settings:privacy-customdevices
Privacy ms-settings:privacy
Radios ms-settings:privacy-radios
Speech, inking, and typing ms-settings:privacy-speechtyping
System and user
Connected devices ms-settings:connecteddevices
Family and other users ms-settings:otherusers
Lockscreen ms-settings:lockscreen
Notifications and actions ms-settings:notifications
Proximity ms-settings:proximity
Signin options ms-settings:signinoptions
Storage Sense ms-settings:storagesense
Tablet mode ms-settings://tabletmode/
Windows Update ms-settings:windowsupdate
Work access ms-settings:workplace

Are there any shortcuts you find particularly useful?