Apple internally testing software home button for iPhone

The home button on the iPhone has become a staple feature, even after all the iterations to the mobile it still remains a core feature.

That said, with the upgrades in software recognition over the past few years, Apple might be planning to move to a software home button. This home button will appear in the same spot, but for some applications and the home screen will allow more screen real estate.

“Apple is internally developing touch and display driver integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions for its iPhones, according to sources in Taiwan’s IC design industry,” says DigiTimes. “The TDDI single-chip solutions will also come with integrated fingerprint sensors, said the sources. The integrated design would fit into future iPhone designs – models with ultra-thin and ultra-narrow displays, and with a whole plane design eliminating the Home button.”

Considering the odd resolutions the iPhone had to use due to the home button, it might be a smart move to finally push the iPhone 7 to 1080p without any weird humps. For developers, this should be excellent news, especially those that design interfaces on Android.

The software home button will feature the same Touch ID sensor that is available on the iPhone 6 and 5S. We have already seen FCC filings showing Apple testing software Touch ID, which would remove the main reason to keep the home button as a hardware button.

We highly doubt the software home button is coming on the iPhone 6S. For the most part, Apple sticks to the same design for the S model, upgrading the internals instead. The iPhone 7, most likely coming in 2016, will feature this new button.

Even though the evidence is quite strong for a software home button, Apple does like to test things out and never release them. Don’t be surprised if after all of the reports, in 2016, Apple doesn’t launch a software home button.