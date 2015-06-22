Digital Shadows scoops cybersecurity crown

Digital Shadows, the Level39 and High Growth Space member, scooped the Europa award for ‘Best Cybersecurity Startup’ at last week’s awards ceremony.

The firm, headed up by Alastair Paterson, beat off competition from BehavioSec, pCloud AG, Cyberlytic and Whiteout Networks.

Also nominated for a Europa award was Datasift, the High Growth member whose platform enables companies to aggregate, filter and extract insights from public social conversations.

Digital Shadows, which most recently raised $8 million (£5 million) in Series A funding in February, is a cyber monitoring service that secures a company’s digital footprint.

As firms increase their engagement with social media, cloud and mobile, Digital Shadows’ big-data analytics technology keeps security and reputation intact.

