EE 4G Charging Bull to keep Glastonbury attendees connected

Apart from the sorry state of the portaloos, finding a way of charging your phone is pretty high on the list of festival concerns.

However at Glastonbury this year, revellers will be able to phone, text and surf the Internet as much as they want after EE revealed its Charging Bull.

The uniquely shaped charging area, which takes the form of a giant blue and yellow bull, will provide festival goers with official EE Power Bars, the firm’s portable charging devices. EE’s Charging Bull will also double as a high-speed 4G Wi-Fi hotspot.

"As social media usage on our network continues to soar, we have worked with Glastonbury to deliver the most connected festival experience ever for 2015," Spencer McHugh, director of brand at EE explained.

"As well as the 4GEE Charging Bull there will be multiple public Wi-Fi hotspots on site for all to use and through our EE Power Bar Exchange service we are delivering the biggest phone charging operation of any music festival in the world.

"We want to help everyone there stay in touch with friends and share every memory, using our innovative technology to get the most out of their experience at the UK's biggest music festival."

One of the UK’s most popular music festivals, Glastonbury has been entertaining music fans at its Worthy Farm site for more than 40 years. This year’s offering has been more controversial than most, with many fans unhappy that Kanye West has been chosen as one of the event’s headline acts. Organisers have also had to deal with last minute changes after the Foo Fighters had to cancel their Friday night headline slot.

This year, if Glastonbury attendees are dissatisfied with any of the performances, social media is likely to be awash with criticism, particularly if smartphones can be charged for the duration of the five-day event.